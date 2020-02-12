Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

CRF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,831. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

