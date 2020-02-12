Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 4,814,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

