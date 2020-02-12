Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLW. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

GLW stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

