Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Cowen has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $504.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cowen by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Cowen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

