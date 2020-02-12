Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Shares of Cowen stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Cowen has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $504.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.43.
Cowen Company Profile
Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.
