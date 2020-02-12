Cream Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Cream has a total market cap of $33,441.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.01286066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00050819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00214476 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002499 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00068208 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

