Creative Planning Has $445,000 Position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Fly Leasing worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

FLY opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Fly Leasing Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $565.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

