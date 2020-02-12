Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 376,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

