Creative Planning Raises Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

