Creative Planning Sells 1,542 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,361,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 373,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 121.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 339,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:NS opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.64%.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

