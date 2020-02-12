Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Glenda J. Flanagan Sells 3,125 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.69, for a total value of $1,399,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CACC stock opened at $435.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.35.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

