Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Shares Up 1%

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.35 and last traded at $105.35, 85 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.