Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

CREE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. 812,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,776. Cree has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cree will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cree by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 150,737 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 161,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

