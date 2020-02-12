Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.90.

Shares of CR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.43. 370,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 million and a PE ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,434. Insiders acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230 in the last three months.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

