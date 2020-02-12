Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 586,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.
Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. 521,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.97. CRH has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $40.88.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.
