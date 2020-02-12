Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given “Hold” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $16.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRTO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.07.

Criteo stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $961.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Criteo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Criteo by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

