Crowd Machine Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,088.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $289,289.00 and $37,088.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

