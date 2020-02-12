CrypticCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $9,088.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $704,504.00 and $9,088.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00709562 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00130876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00127161 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001937 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

