Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $52.51 million and $79,634.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.86 or 0.05969581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00057168 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025089 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00120481 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.