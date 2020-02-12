Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 401 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

