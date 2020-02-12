Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 495 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 628.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Evergy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

