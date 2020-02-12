Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,352 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

