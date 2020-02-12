Csenge Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $290.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

