Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 157,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 342,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 22,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $1,692,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,590 shares of company stock worth $17,067,168 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

