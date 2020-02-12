Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 41,855.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of RY opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

