Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.2% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.79. 56,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

