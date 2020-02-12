Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Announces Earnings Results

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.
Cyanotech stock remained flat at $$2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cyanotech has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.
About Cyanotech
