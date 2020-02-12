Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Announces Earnings Results

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

Cyanotech stock remained flat at $$2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cyanotech has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Get Cyanotech alerts:

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.