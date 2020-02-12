Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.26-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $511-519 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.36 million.Cyberark Software also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.35-0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.63.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

