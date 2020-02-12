Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $5.90. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

