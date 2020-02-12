DAGCO Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.56. 3,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $105.84 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

