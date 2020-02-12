DAGCO Inc. Grows Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,862. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $126.11 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

