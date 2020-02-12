DAGCO Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,065,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

