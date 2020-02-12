DAGCO Inc. Raises Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.75. 110,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

