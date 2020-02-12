DAGCO Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 201,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

