Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34, Yahoo Finance reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Danaos has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. ValuEngine lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Danaos in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.