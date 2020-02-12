Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 15.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price was up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.97 and last traded at $66.74, approximately 587,338 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 229,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. ValuEngine cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $625.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $83.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,986,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $2,877,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $1,274,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.