Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DDOG. Barclays started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.40.

Datadog stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,018,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $28,600,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

