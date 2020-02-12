Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 20%

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) fell 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 633,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 326,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

