Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 30,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

