David A. Tonnel Sells 10,000 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 341,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,710 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

