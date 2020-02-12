David Sorkin Sells 7,072 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

