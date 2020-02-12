Davita (NYSE:DVA) Given a $90.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita (NYSE:DVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Davita will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Davita by 61.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.