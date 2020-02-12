Davita (NYSE:DVA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DaVita ended the fourth quarter on a tepid note. However, the massive surge in the quarterly bottom line is encouraging. Dialysis services in the United States showcased solid results during the quarter. Also, dialysis activities ramped up overseas. Further, the company is on track to acquire more dialysis centers in the United States. The recent divestment of the DMG unit to Optum is likely to enable the company to clear debt. A solid guidance for 2020 is an added positive. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. On the flip side, the company witnessed softness in calcimimetics in the quarter, which impacted annual sales. Also, ballot-related costs are expcted to impact the bottom line in the second half of 2020. DaVita is currently exposed to foreign exchange headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DVA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Davita will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

