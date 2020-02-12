Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 3,444 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 and have sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $138.74. 23,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.