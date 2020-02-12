Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,176,288,000 after purchasing an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,398 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,900,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,088,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 825,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

