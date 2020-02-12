Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 312 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.44. The company had a trading volume of 47,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.66 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

