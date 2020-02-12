Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 4,124 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

