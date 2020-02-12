Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. B. Riley upped their target price on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $63.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $731.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,317. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $397.55 and a 12-month high of $699.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.51.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

