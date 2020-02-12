DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Hits $7.20 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $86,328.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00040782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

