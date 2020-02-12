Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.24

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.24 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 6893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

