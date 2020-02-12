DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 472 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 31,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 52,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.56. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $274.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.70.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

